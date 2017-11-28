Bridgestone claims gold in quality service award

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 15:59

Bridgestone New Zealand has added another coveted award to its growing list of accolades with its retail channel taking out the 2018 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award for the third consecutive year.

Bridgestone won Gold in the Tyre Retailer category in the annual Quality Service Awards, recognising the commitment the national network makes towards customer service.

The Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards are conducted by independent market research agency Catalyst and survey more than 1,500 New Zealanders each year on personalised service, understanding of customer needs, reliability and overall experience satisfaction.

"Bridgestone is committed to providing superior quality across all aspects of tyre buying experience, and we place an emphasis on customer service," Bridgestone Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Andrew Moffatt said.

"Winning Gold in the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award recognises the tireless effort our Bridgestone retailers put in everyday to ensure we deliver the best possible experience for our customers."

Bridgestone has also been voted New Zealand’s most trusted tyre brand through independent research commissioned by Reader’s Digest and conducted by Roy Morgan Research.

"Customers know and trust the Bridgestone brand and claiming the Gold prize in the Quality Service Awards confirms Bridgestone stores are the best in New Zealand when it comes to customer service," Mr Moffatt added.

As well as winning the award for the third time in NZ, Bridgestone Select also claimed Gold in the Australian Quality Service Awards.

"To win the same award in both New Zealand and Australia is a true credit to the hard work all of our Bridgestone outlets do to ensure Bridgestone remains number one."

According to Reader’s Digest Managing Editor Louise Waterson, the survey gives consumers the chance to share their views about companies that consistently deliver the very best customer service.

"It provides our readers with a list of companies that they can turn to for excellence in service," she said.

"To the benefit of all, the 2018 Quality Service Awards recognise the businesses with the happiest, most satisfied customers in their respective fields - at the same time encouraging the return of genuine customer service to our lives and our culture."