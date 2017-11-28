Sue Foley appointed to CEDA Board

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 16:14

Manawatu District/Palmerston North Joint Strategic Planning Committee has appointed Sue Foley to the CEDA board.

Foley is well-known locally and nationally for her wealth of experience in corporate affairs, marketing and directorship roles. She is Westpac New Zealand’s Director of Corporate Affairs and prior to this position was Massey University’s Assistant Vice Chancellor External Relations. This year she was appointed as an independent chair of Food HQ, and is currently a Trustee of Isport and a board member and chair of the Sir Peter Blake Trust.

"As joint shareholders of CEDA, both Palmerston North City and Manawatu District Councils are delighted to appoint Sue to the board," says Grant Smith, Palmerston North City Council Mayor. "Sue has strong links to our city and district and will add further depth of knowledge to the board from her vast experience in marketing, communications and corporate affairs. She is well-connected and has operated within in a wide range of organisations from multi-national to local schools and clubs. Her expertise will assist CEDA with driving economic growth, tourism and attracting visitors to our region, and direction from the board in how this is achieved, is vital."

Foley says she is really excited to join a Board with such high calibre. "This is such an exciting time for the whole region, which is experiencing incredible momentum. You only have to look at its growth and the demand for housing to see that. I feel privileged and humbled to be part of that. No matter where I’ve worked throughout New Zealand, I have always had a home in this area."

CEDA Board Chair, Malcolm Bailey says, "Sue is a senior business leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a variety of different roles in her career, including in Central Government, Massey University, Westpac, and most recently her appointment as the first independent chair to Food HQ’s board. Sitting on the boards of both Food HQ and CEDA, Sue will provide a critical link between the two organisations."

Manawatu District Council Mayor, Helen Worboys says, "Sue brings additional skills and connections to the CEDA Board which will help see our region further prosper and grow, particularly around marketing and communications. Sue is already well known to many in Manawatu and her practical, down-to-earth approach will be an asset to the work of CEDA.

Foley’s appointment follows a recruitment process that attracted a good number of applicants. Her three year appointment commences in December.

The Joint Strategic Planning Committee has also confirmed the reappointment to the Board for a further three years, Lucy Griffiths and Blair O’Keeffe.