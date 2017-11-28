Researchers fast tracking publicly funded research to market celebrated

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 17:08

Eleven researchers were celebrated at the inaugural graduation event for the KiwiNet Emerging Innovator Programme last night. The KiwiNet Emerging Innovator Programme, which immerses early career researchers in the world of commercialisation, was enabled due to the generous support of the Norman F. B. Barry Foundation which owns the Quality Hotel Parnell.

The KiwiNet Emerging Innovator Programme was established 2 years ago to give young researchers a solid platform of skills and experience to get science to market, and fast track commercial success. 22 kiwi scientists have been accepted into the programme to date.

Dr James Hutchinson, CEO of KiwiNet says, "It’s fantastic to see the programme fuelling an entrepreneurial spirit within recipients. One of KiwiNet’s critical roles is to enable researchers to better transform their scientific discoveries into impact for New Zealand. We’ve developed a successful toolbox of skills, support and networks that when combined with small amounts of highly focused funding can deliver outstanding commercialisation results."

John Smith, Chairman of the Norman F. B. Barry Foundation says, "We’re very pleased to be supporting this KiwiNet initiative to help bright young people make a long lasting difference for New Zealand. We saw an opportunity to have a big impact in the early stages of a researcher’s commercialisation journey where it’s hard to gain support otherwise."

Several innovative researchers from the first cohort of 11 in the programme have already set up commercial ventures or are in the process of doing so.

Dr Vlatko MateriÄ founder and CEO of Hot Lime Labs, which has developed new greenhouse CO2 capture technology to increase yields, says the programme was critical in the creation of his venture. "The initial funding, guidance and credibility the award gave me was critical and without it I would not have successfully created a venture. Hot Lime Labs has generated a lot of market interest and we’re already employing staff and creating value."

Dr Swati Gupta, a principal research scientist at Callaghan Innovation, has developed Talk With Me a software-based tool that helps children with autism to experience the joy of social conversation. Swati recently founded Inclusys Ltd to commercialise this technology. "KiwiNet was instrumental in making my venture a reality as it allowed me to understand what the commercialisation of research entails and this motivated me to go on this exciting entrepreneurial journey."

Chair of KiwiNet’s Investment Committee Andrew Turnbull says, "There is a huge amount of time and effort required to get help a researcher turn their project into an entity that is investor-ready. I am proud to see we’ve already enabled several ventures to get off the ground. We’ve attracted the attention of investors even though the ventures are in the very early stages, as the founding scientists are well supported with commercialisation expertise and networks."

The KiwiNet Emerging Innovator Programme is available to early-career researchers based at universities and Crown Research Institutes across New Zealand. The programme is designed to boost research with a commercial application at a critical time. It also enables researchers to partner with a business and refine their project for market. Recipients also receive expert legal advice from KiwiNet (www.kiwinet.org.nz) corporate partners, MinterEllisonRuddWatts and IP advice from Baldwins.

Dr Hutchinson adds, "We’re delighted to see that graduates from the programme are now inspiring their colleagues to follow in their footsteps, and this is beginning to drive entrepreneurial culture change within our research organisations."

John Smith says, "The Foundation was set up after the passing of the Hotel’s Founder and Owner, Norman F. B. Barry in 2008 to allow his charitable work to continue to benefit New Zealand. We’re delighted to see the ongoing support of the guests who stay with Quality Hotel Parnell is resulting in the creation of some new science based businesses that will go on to provide widespread benefit around the country."