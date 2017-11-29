Second ever governance mark awarded to NZRA

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 08:34

The New Zealand Recreation Association (NZRA) are the second sport and recreation organisation to be awarded the Governance Mark.

NZRA Chair Mark Bowater is incredibly proud of this accomplishment and says that the commitment of the team was key.

"Being awarded the Governance Mark is reflective of NZRA as an organisation; it means the board understands the strategic nature of its role, and it indicates that we are clear about how we intend to use our time and money and that we have a considered process for ongoing development and monitoring of our strategic plan."

"NZRA conducts its business within a clear ethical framework and we hold ourselves accountable to our members and stakeholders. We have been through a process of self-assessment, third-party review, governance development and reassessment to be awarded the Mark, and I want to thank the rest of the Board for their hard work throughout."

NZRA CEO Andrew Leslie also offered his congratulations to the Board.

"Everyone has dedicated time and effort to this process, and I’d like to thank our Chair, Mark Bowater, in particular for his leadership. Being only the second organisation to achieve this is something we can really be proud of."

The Governance Mark, launched by Sport NZ in August last year, is an independently verified process that assesses the standard of governance in an organisation. There are currently more than 20 sport and recreation sector bodies working towards gaining the mark.