The BACS Social Index Report released for 2017

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 08:53

The BACS Social Index was launched in 2016 at a breakfast event kindly hosted by Fonterra in Auckland with a good number of interested businesses and community leaders to find out about another BACS initiative.

This year we had our event in Wellington and had a great group of people keen to see and hear the results through the good works over the past year.

How the BACS Social Index works

The first step for a business to be on the BACS Social Index is to have been nominated by a community/charity organisation and processed through a 7- step criteria through the BACS Good Business Egg Awards.The business does not need to be a member of BACS and cannot submit themselves.After a considerable process the panel of the 16-18 community leaders makes comments and scores on each of the short- listed businesses.

Their decisions provide the winners with a Good Business Egg Award and runners up are also acknowledged.

BACS then collect this data over two years to provide a consistent result to grow the BACS Social Index.

Value of the BACS Social Index

BACS maintain a list of diverse 100 companies that have been nominated by community.The value for the companies is that they can see what others are achieving and be able to garner information on CSR work in New Zealand.Consistency over a period of 2 years gives a clearer picture for NZ CSR results rather than a one- off win and presents a series of comments from the BACS panelists.And each business is perceived in the greater community for its CSR contribution in New Zealand through a quality and meaningful index evaluated by community leaders.

The Top 18 Results for 2017

This year we have a Top 18 worthy of mention out of the 100 businesses in our list and we provide a brief commentary on each business.

10 out of 10 The Big Golden Egg: Countdown. An exceptional performance over 2 years with clear strategy maintained throughout. 2 years running with a BACS GBE Award in Health and Wellbeing and the first company to achieve 10/10 on the BACS Social Index.

9 out of 10 The Powerhouse Group: ANZ, KPMG, The Warehouse

8 out of 10 Consistency in long lasting relationships: Contact and CQ Hotels Wellington

7 out of 10 CSR Stalwarts: Auckland Airport, Bell Gully, Fonterra, Genesis Energy

6 out of 10 Looking good! IBM, Spark, TSB

5 out of 10 Marvelous Middles: Annah Stretton, ASB, DB Breweries, Deloitte, Noel Leeming

The BACS Social Index is a simple tool highlighting responsible businesses in New Zealand.

Further reading can be found on our website

www.bacshares.org.nz