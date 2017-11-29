Microsoft appoints Emma Barrett as Enterprise Channel Manager

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 09:13

Microsoft has found its new Enterprise Channel Manager close to home, appointing Emma Barrett whose previous role was Executive GM at Intergen, one of Microsoft’s key partners.

The seniority of the role is further evidence of Microsoft’s commitment to the partner ecosystem, and the role will be responsible for nurturing the partners’ seller network by building mutually beneficial co-sell partnerships.

"I’m excited to be joining Microsoft at a time when combined with our enterprise partners we are uniquely positioned to help New Zealand organisations transform and compete," said Emma Barrett.

"For me personally, coming from a partner background and having always worked with Microsoft I can’t wait to use my experience for Microsoft and a broader set of enterprise partners and customers."

A sentiment echoed by Phil Goldie, Director Commercial Partner Lead, "It’s fantastic to have someone with Emma’s depth of partner experience joining Microsoft and in such a critical role as our Enterprise Channel Manager. Emma’s background in Enterprise sales and solution delivery will be invaluable in connecting our Microsoft sales teams and partners for customer success."