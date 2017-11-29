Licensed building practitioners disciplined for poor workmanship

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 10:19

Two licensed building practitioners (LBPs) have been held to account by the Building Practitioners Board for serious offences relating to their performance and conduct as LBPs.

Christchurch-based LBP Stefan Mortimer has been ordered to pay $1500 and had his license cancelled for what the Board described as a cavalier attitude towards Building Code compliance.

"Mr Mortimer failed to obtain building consents for two buildings he constructed on land he owned for his family to reside in. These buildings did not comply with the Building Code in terms of structural integrity, amenities or sanitation," says Registrar LBP scheme Paul Hobbs.

"Mr Mortimer’s offences are at the serious end of the scale, and the Board noted that the dangerous and insanitary nature of the building work was an aggravating factor in this case."

In another case, Auckland-based LBP Satish Chand has been ordered to pay $2000 and had his license cancelled. This is Mr Chand’s third appearance before the Board, and his license has previously been suspended.

Mr Chand made a number of building-related errors which demonstrated a lack of understanding and knowledge of the Building Code and applicable technical standards.

"Mr Chand’s work failed inspection 10 times, and on numerous items. Many involved serious shortcomings relating to weathertightness of the home," says Mr Hobbs

"The Building Inspector noted the work at hand was a simple job but Mr Chand seemed to be out of his depth. Some of the work continued to fail despite remedial work attempted by Mr Chand.

"The LBP scheme requires builders to perform safe, high quality building work that follows the Building Code, including the inspection process. This requirement wasn’t met in these two cases.

"New Zealanders can have confidence that where necessary, LBPs are held to account by the Board, who ensure building practitioners meet the high standards expected of them," says Mr Hobbs.

A guide to making a complaint about a licensed building practitioner is available on the LBP website.