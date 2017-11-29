Jupl leads wearable technology race at Samsung Healthcare Summit

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 11:01

Jupl, a New Zealand software company, is showcasing leading edge wearable Healthcare technology at the inaugural Samsung Healthcare Summit being held in Sydney, today.

At todays’ Samsung Summit at the Hyatt Regency, Jupl is showcasing disruptive healthcare and lone worker wearable technology that was developed following an intensive international collaboration between Samsung, Spark and Cisco Jasper and software company Jupl.

"This technology is a world first and will transform the way we look at personal health and safety. It is a great example of healthcare innovation." said Jupl Co-founder and Healthcare Inventor, Sir Ray Avery.

Alan Brannigan, CEO and Co-founder of Jupl added, "Such a collaboration between several international partners involved thousands of hours of work, pushing the boundaries of innovation in the way technology is traditionally utilised and developed. This has provided us with a fully scalable global distribution model and is game-changing technology."

"This solution has been made possible, in large part, by the roaming capability the Samsung Gear S3, in conjunction with an embedded SIM solution provided by Spark, and managed with the IoT connectivity platform provided by Cisco Jasper."

The Gear S3 is the first smartwatch with an embedded SIM, meaning it is essentially a mobile phone and doesn’t require any other device or phone for transmitting information. The Jupl application integrates with the Samsung watch and Cisco’s Jasper cloud service to deliver wearable healthcare technology that provides 24/7 monitoring and support for the wearer.

Gui Feijo, Jupl’s General Manager in Australia, said, "We integrated the Samsung smartwatch into our health and safety platform to provide a fully mobile solution for aged care providers and those in the lone worker space. The service will enable direct connection to those who may be in an emergency situation, to a central monitoring facility at the press of a button. It also sends the wearer’s location, as well as critical health data or information, through the combination of the Jupl app and web portal."

"The smart watch just got smarter "said Sir Ray Avery.