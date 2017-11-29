Unions win fairer return on work for Auckland Uni's lowest paid

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:05

Some of the lowest paid people at the University of Auckland can now look forward to a fairer return on their work from next year, thanks to Tertiary Education Union members (TEU) who have negotiated collectively for a significant boost in pay for their lower paid colleagues. The proposed two year settlement [1] will see pay increase by up to 4 percent in each year for those earning less than $40,000, meaning the lowest paid would receive a return on work that more accurately reflects the time, energy and commitment they give to the university. Members of the TEU and Public Service Association have been meeting this week to discuss the proposed settlement and to vote on whether it should be put to a ballot [2].

From February next year, eight of the 200 people working at the university who are currently paid less than $40,000 would see their pay increase to $40,000 or more per annum - rising to 70 people in 2019. This will mean people who do so much to make studying at Auckland possible can now look forward to taking home more to help meet the city’s rising living costs and to provide for their families.

Enzo Giordani, lead advocate for the unions at the University of Auckland and one of the organisers of the Tertiary Education Union branch, said: "People who work so hard to make the University of Auckland a great place to work and study deserve to make a decent living. It is thanks to our members coming together over the last year that we have ensured the lowest paid people working at the university receive a fairer return on their work.

"We have been talking to our members this week about what the proposed settlement would mean for them and their colleagues, many of whom can now look forward to earning enough to make ends meet in an increasingly expensive city, to provide for their families and whÄnau, or to have a little extra so they can do more fun things together at the weekend.

"At moments like this, where we have shown the collective strength of unions, it is important also to recognise the Vice-Chancellor for working with us and for addressing our members’ efforts to ensure people working at the university are paid enough to reach an acceptable, if modest, standard of living."