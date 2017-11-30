Auckland Airport releases summary of regulatory performance

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 08:29

Auckland Airport has today released its regulatory performance summary for the 2017 financial year, as required by Part 4 of the Commerce Act 1986. This year’s disclosure represents the last 12 months of the FY13-FY17, five-year, pricing period.

Chief Financial Officer, Phil Neutze, says, "Our latest financial disclosure confirms that Auckland Airport is focused on providing great outcomes for our customers and, consistent with the purpose of the legislation, providing an accurate and meaningful summary of performance across our aeronautical activities."

"Our financial disclosure demonstrates that over the past five years we have adapted to changing market conditions, and that we have struck the right balance between investing to support sustainable tourism growth in a changing and dynamic market, delivering a capital investment programme that responds to demand, meeting and exceeding customer expectations, operating efficiently and effectively, and earning a fair and reasonable return."

"The disclosure also confirms the current airport regulatory regime is working by providing transparency in relation to the real benefits Auckland Airport is delivering for its airline customers, passengers, investors, Auckland and New Zealand," says Mr Neutze.