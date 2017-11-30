ASB named New Zealand Bank of the Year

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 09:15

ASB has been named New Zealand Bank of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by Financial Times-owned magazine The Banker.

ASB received the award at the 18th annual International Bank of the Year awards held in London last night.

The awards recognise the best banks from around the world. Winners are chosen from entries that successfully demonstrate the positive impact each is making within its local market.

ASB Chief Executive Barbara Chapman says ASB is proud to be named New Zealand Bank of the Year for the fifth year in a row, especially as the market continues to go through rapid technological change.

"Like all banks globally, ASB is facing the combined challenges of a changing market. Over the past year, we have made a significant advance in digital performance, surpassing 50 per cent of all sales generated via digital channels, while maintaining our focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences," Ms Chapman says.

ASB's Bank of the Year entry highlighted the launch of ASB’s innovative financial solutions that aim to empower customers to make informed choices about their finances. Digital experiences launched in the last 12 months include: ASB KiwiSaver Explorer, digital home loan fixed rate rollover and ASB Home Central.

At the same time, ASB continues to have a strong commitment to supporting financial literacy, with a particular focus on initiatives for children and youth. ASB’s financial literacy programme ASB GetWise has delivered workshops to more than 700,000 registered students across New Zealand.

The Banker celebrates its 91st anniversary this year, making it the longest-running international banking title.