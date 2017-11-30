Otago back at top of Regional Economic Scoreboard - ASB

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 12:00

Otago has crashed Nelson’s party and taken top spot as New Zealand’s best-performing region in the latest ASB/Main Report Regional Economic Scoreboard.

The rise from fourth place last quarter to the top of the Scoreboard comes as Otago retailers cash in on the back of a great ski season.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley says in addition to a stellar quarter for local retailers, Otago added nearly five per cent in additional workers across the last 12 months.

Guest nights were more subdued than in previous quarters, but this likely due to a lack of capacity in Queenstown.

"We are a touch sceptical retail activity levels can be maintained over the summer months, particularly in the tourist centres as accommodation hits capacity," Tuffley says.

Nelson loses its top spot on the Scoreboard, having held it for three consecutive quarters, dropping to eighth in the rankings.

"Nelson’s retailers hit a lean patch over the quarter. That said, previous quarters have been very strong so some pullback was inevitable."

- Regions on the up

The Bay of Plenty has claimed the Scoreboard’s bronze medal this quarter as the region’s labour market continues to go from strength to strength.

"The region has seen 9.2 per cent jobs growth across the last 12 months," Tuffley says.

The Bay’s Kiwifruit exports are likely to be the highest on record once the season is done and dusted.

"Looking ahead, we expect the Bay economy may get a second wind heading into 2018, vying for the Scoreboard’s top spot."

The retail market peaked in Taranaki this quarter with the region now sitting in the top half of the rankings and sitting firmly at seventh place.

"The standout for Taranaki was the retail sector with annual spending surging by 7.3 per cent, the highest in the country."

- Post-Lions tour blues

"Northland, Auckland, the Waikato and Wellington have felt the post-Lions tour effect with guest nights down in these regions on this time a year ago," Tuffley says.

Capacity constraints teamed with a drop in Auckland’s annual house prices (the first since 2011) headline the super city’s ranking this quarter. In contrast, the local labour market continues to go from strength to strength.

"Auckland’s jobs market is going gangbusters; more than 47,000 jobs have been added over the last 12 months."

It seems the 73 cranes dotting the wider Auckland skyline are going to stay for a while with total building consents up 32 per cent for the year.

Northland slipped seven spots this quarter and now sits at 10th on the Scoreboard as guest nights fell two per cent. "Nonetheless, economic activity remains firm. In particular, house prices recorded double-digit annual growth."

- Looking ahead

West Coast retailers were quiet this quarter as the annual spend is down on this time a year ago. This, paired with an annual fall in house prices, saw the region slip four spots to 15th.

"We look forward to the benefits of a better milk price this season to lift the West Coast’s fortunes over 2018," Tuffley says.

ASB/Main Report Regional Economic Scoreboard Q3 2017

Three months to October 2017

Region / This quarter / Previous quarter / Change

Otago / 1 / 4 '/ Up 3

Tasman / 2 / 2 / No change

Bay of Plenty / 3 / 8 / Up 5

Hawke's Bay / 4 / 6 / Up 2

Manawatu-Whanganui / 5 / 5 / No change

Gisborne / 6 / 9 / Up 3

Taranaki / 7 / 12 / Up 5

Nelson / 8 / 1 / Down 7

Auckland / 9 / 14 / Up 5

Northland / 10= / 3 / Down 7

Marlborough / 10= / 7 / Down 3

Canterbury / 12 / 16 / Up 4

Waikato / 13= / 13 / No change

Southland / 13= / 15 / Up 2

West Coast / 15 / 11 / Down 4

Wellington / 16 / 10 / Down 6