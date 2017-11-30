ANZ Business confidence: Crunch

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 12:46

Business confidence fell sharply in the November ANZ Business Outlook Survey.

A net 39% of businesses are pessimistic about the year ahead, the lowest level since early 2009, and a decline of 29 points from the previous month.

Headline business confidence is negative across all the five sub-sectors. It is weakest among agricultural firms, while the sharpest fall came in the retail sector (down 35 points). Activity indicators fell pretty much across the board.

"Uncertainty around changing Government policy, a softer housing market, and difficulty getting credit are likely culprits," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

"The economy is at a delicate juncture as migration, construction and housing run out of steam as growth drivers. Commodity prices are strong and a fiscal boost will come through in time, but at such times of transition, sentiment is more vulnerable.

"This month’s survey responses were received after the final Government make-up was decided. However, it would be too simplistic to ascribe the full move to the change of Government. There is a lot else going on. The softening in house price inflation is one obvious factor that shouldn’t be overlooked (particularly its importance for the retail sector), as is the reported difficulty of getting credit. A net 41% of businesses expect it to be tougher to get credit, up from 31%. This is the highest since the question was first asked in mid-2009.

"There is a non-trivial risk, given an economy at a delicate juncture, that the fall in activity expectations could prove to be self-fulfilling. Outcomes will depend crucially on how prolonged the apprehension proves to be."

Key November movements included:

- A net 7% of businesses expect better times ahead for their own business, down 15 points on October. The historical average is 28.

- A net 4% of firms are expecting to lift investment, down from +12.

- Employment intentions plunged from +14 to -3.

- Profit expectations did likewise from +12 to -13.

- Export intentions eased from +20 to +13, despite a fall in the NZD and solid global growth.

- Residential construction intentions fell from +31 to +17; commercial construction intentions from +43 to zero. Both series have been volatile of late.

- Despite the drop in activity indicators, firms’ pricing intentions lifted from +20 to +31. Inflation expectations rose from 1.9% to 2.3%, the highest since October 2014.

"The lift in pricing indicators in this survey was notable, though levels remain modest. We suspect cost-push pressures are set to rise.

"We stated we saw downside risk to growth but upside risk to inflation versus the Reserve Bank’s recent forecasts. This survey does nothing to change our minds."