Cyber weekend popularity increase 20 per cent year-on-year

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 13:37

According to New Zealand’s biggest price comparison site, PriceSpy.co.nz, it seems Kiwis are making the most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.co.nz, the fully impartial price and product comparison service, says: "Black Friday certainly continues to emerge as a key shopping day in New Zealand, with more and more retailers jumping on the bandwagon year after year. Not only for Black Friday, but Cyber Monday as well.

"Our data shows that Black Friday is increasingly growing in popularity in New Zealand. In fact, we saw a 14 per cent year-on-year traffic increase on Black Friday alone and 20 per cent year-on-year traffic increase throughout the Cyber Weekend (Black Friday through to Cyber Monday).

"Our figures also reveal the average saving made by Kiwi shoppers was around 17 per cent per product on Black Friday! However compared to the UK, where Black Friday is considerably bigger, consumers received over double this discount, with an average saving of around 43% per product off.

"Interestingly, our research also uncovered that Black Friday in New Zealand started off relatively quiet. It soon however picked up, with increased clicks and sales taking place throughout the day. This year we also noticed that many retailers started their Black Friday sales earlier - up to a week in advance."

According to PriceSpy.co.nz, the biggest Black Friday online savings came from the following product categories: PS4 - offering an average saving of 41 per cent

Portable speakers - offering an average saving of 23 per cent

Headphones - offering an average saving of 21 per cent

Game consoles - offering an average saving of 19 per cent

DLSR Cameras - offering an average saving of 15 per cent

Monitors - offering an average saving of 14 per cent

Mobile phones - offering an average saving of 9 per cent

Overall, 21% of all products on PriceSpy.co.nz were reduced on Black Friday, compared to prices recorded at the start of the month.

Matinvesi-Bassett continues: "Unsurprisingly, it was electronics and gadgets that were the most popular items purchased over the Cyber Weekend. This is due in part to retailers offering the biggest savings on items such as mobile phones, games consoles and headphones. The Playstation 4, for example, saw an average price drop of over 40 per cent. A significant saving for any gamer!

"However, as we’ve warned before, it’s not only bargains that can be found on flash sales days such as Black Friday, as 12 per cent of products listed on PriceSpy.co.nz actually increased in price, with an average price increase of 10 per cent. This is something shoppers need to be continuously aware of, making use of tools such as PriceSpy.co.nz’s price history intelligence, to see how the prices of products have changed over time."

The most popular products during the Cyber Weekend in New Zealand, were:

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950F 64GB

Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930F 32GB

Samsung HG40AE690

Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB

Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2

Apple iPhone 6 32GB

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 3

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge SM-G935F 32GB

Call of Duty: WWII