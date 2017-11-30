Rainbow's End appoints new CEO

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 13:47

The Rainbow’s End Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Crabb to the position of CEO, following the resignation of Chris Deere in August. Karen joins Rainbow’s End from Lion where she has held a number of senior executive roles.

The Board is delighted to have appointed a CEO with Karen’s experience and ability and looks forward to working with her to further develop Rainbow’s End as an iconic New Zealand attraction.

The Board thanks Chris Deere for his outstanding contribution to Rainbow’s End. Chris has been with Rainbow’s End for just over 15 years, and has been CEO since 2007.

Rainbow’s End is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rangatira Limited, a Wellington based investment company. Rangatira is committed to the continual development of Rainbow’s End as New Zealand’s ultimate fun-filled family day out.

Rainbow’s End has won a number of national and international awards, including at the recent Brass Rings 2017 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Awards in Orlando. The park also received a Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award earlier this year.

Operating since 1982, the park employs close to 300 young, enthusiastic and conscientious staff. The park is home to over 20 rides and attractions, including the international award winning Kidz Kingdom for kids aged eight years and under, the recently added adrenalin-pumping Stratosfear (2014), and the new AA Driver’s Town ride (March 2017).

For more information on Rainbow’s End, visit rainbowsend.co.nz.