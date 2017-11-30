InternetNZ Group appoints chief executive

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 15:15

The InternetNZ Council recently involved staff and stakeholders of the InternetNZ Group, including InternetNZ, NZRS and the Domain Name Commission in a robust appraisal of the group’s organisational structure, and whether it is fit for purpose going forward.

As a result, changes were identified to integrate and streamline the group and a roll-out plan for those changes agreed. One of the first changes to action was the selection and appointment of an InternetNZ Group Chief Executive to lead the newly integrated organisation.

Council, led by the Appointment Panel, engaged JacksonStone to conduct a thorough external and internal selection process.

Council are now delighted to announce the appointment of Jordan Carter. Carter has been Chief Executive of InternetNZ since 2013 and will commence the new Group Chief Executive Officer role on 15 January 2018.

Jamie Baddeley, President of InternetNZ said "Jordan was chosen for this critical new role due to his ability to distil complex ideas so that anyone can understand what is important and what should be done. He will build on the strengths we have across the group, to deliver more for the New Zealand Internet community and to face the inevitable challenges the Internet faces. He is a leader who brings people together to get things done, and that collaborative approach is important to us and our community."

"Council is looking forward to Jordan successfully bringing the organisation closer together and realising the untapped synergies and areas of specialism that exist within the high performing staff of InternetNZ and NZRS, and building a stronger collaborative working relationship with an independent Domain Name Commission."

"As a result of that Council is expecting the organisation as a whole to be more effective in delivering on the objectives of the incorporated society and expects no compromises on the delivery of the .NZ domain name system. Carter has outlined a plan which will see InternetNZ even more in touch with the needs of the local internet community and making sure what we do aligns with that."

Jamie Baddeley said that he was pleased with the process the organisation followed to get to this point and Council is very happy with the plan that was agreed following an inclusive and open process with staff and stakeholders. He added that Council is looking forward to Jordan Carter delivering bigger and better outcomes in a more integrated operating environment and wishes Jordan every success.

Jordan Carter said "I am delighted to have the chance to serve InternetNZ in this role. Bringing InternetNZ and NZRS together and implementing the changes set out in the Organisational Review is a significant challenge.

I’ll be talking with staff and stakeholders informally over the next few weeks and look forward to setting out my plans in the New Year."

"The work InternetNZ does for New Zealand is very important, and as the Internet plays a bigger role in all our lives, that won’t change. Our voice is an important one and the services we offer are important for Kiwis who want to make the most of a free and open Internet," Carter said.

Details regarding the organisational review and decision can be found here: https://internetnz.nz/blog/changing-internetnz-our-organisational-review