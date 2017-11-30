NZME Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 15:44

NZME has appointed Matt Headland to the position of Chief Commercial Officer leading the organisation’s advertising sales teams and programmes.

Headland, who was the head of the Agency Sales team, before becoming Acting Chief Commercial Officer in August, has over 18 years’ experience in media, entertainment and advertising. Since joining NZME 12 months ago, he has delivered strong results, returning agency sales revenue to growth in key areas of the business.

Michael Boggs, NZME CEO says the appointment reflects the strong leadership Matt has demonstrated. "Matt has significant depth of experience leading media sales teams with a strong growth mindset. I am confident that with Matt at the helm our sales teams will continue to develop whilst placing the customer firmly at the centre of everything we do. NZME is fortunate to have such a high calibre of commercial talent within the business."

Headland is delighted to take on the role and continue to build on the sales successes enjoyed in 2017. "Identifying media solutions to grow our advertising clients’ businesses is enormously satisfying and I am looking forward to creating more opportunities for our advertising customers to engage with us and our audiences to deliver business objectives."

The appointment is effective immediately.