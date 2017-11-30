Wellington rail strike action to continue tomorrow

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 15:29

Mediation between Wellington rail workers and their employers has failed today, after Transdev and Hyundai Rotem refused to protect penalty rates for weekend work.

This means the strike action will continue tomorrow.

Wellington rail workers will not be bullied by multinational companies trying to increase profits at the expense of the people who do the real jobs.

RMTU members regret the disruption this will cause Wellington commuters but appreciate the vocal support they have received so far from the community.