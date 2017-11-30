Wellington rail strike off as workers win together

|
After last minute mediation the employer has agreed to withdraw its claim against penalty rates for weekend work. The strike notice has been withdrawn.
This shows the power of working people standing together to protect good jobs and fair working conditions.
