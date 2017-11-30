Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Wellington rail strike off as workers win together

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 17:16

After last minute mediation the employer has agreed to withdraw its claim against penalty rates for weekend work. The strike notice has been withdrawn.

This shows the power of working people standing together to protect good jobs and fair working conditions.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.