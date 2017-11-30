Record year of award entries sees NZ Post take top sustainability award

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 21:15

NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards 2017 is a year of record award entries with one of New Zealand’s oldest state-owned companies taking out the top award.

Rachel Brown, CEO Sustainable Business Network (SBN), says she is delighted to see NZ Post take out the supreme award. "The company is going through a period of disruption in its business model, with people sending less mail and more parcels. NZ Post has chosen to use sustainability as a driver for change and this is paying dividends.

"NZ Post has led the way in sustainability for some time now. It produced New Zealand’s first integrated report in 2013 using an international framework and it has reported every year since. It uses electric vehicles, called Paxters, to deliver mail and parcels. And it is partnering with NZ Red Cross to help build resilient communities. These are just a few examples."

"Using NZ Post services has now become the first choice for businesses that are sustainability minded."

The high level of entries to the Awards reflects the growth in sustainability initiatives across New Zealand businesses at a time when sustainability is shifting to the mainstream of business and policy.

The latest research by Colmar Brunton says 83 per cent of Kiwis would stop buying a company’s products if they heard about them being irresponsible or unethical and 73% want to work in companies that are sustainable.

Brown says "over the years we have seen a move from efficient resource management into real system shifts, responding to critical themes like restoring nature, renewable transport and good food, and reflecting the growth of new areas like the circular economy.

The finalists this year include small businesses, corporates and not for profits. This shows that all types of organisations can make a success out of sustainability".

NZ Post’s unique partnership with NZ Red Cross supports its disaster management programme to build more sustainable communities. These initiatives include emergency response, disaster relief for New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region.

When disaster strikes and the NZ Red Cross responds, NZ Post makes available support including logistics, postal, banking services and volunteer mobilisation.

The Awards judges said this is an impressive, world leading partnership in duration and scale. It is supporting emergency management at the full cost of NZ Post. It is a significant, well-resourced and comprehensive approach to increasing resilience of vulnerable communities experiencing adversity.

The partnership provides a dedicated NZ Post/Kiwibank account for Red Cross appeals accessible through an extensive network of retail stores. This gives New Zealanders an immediately accessible and established channel to make donations within 24 hours of Red Cross launching an appeal.

In the past year, $65,000 was raised in this way to help those affected by the Kaikoura Earthquake and $7,000 for the Bay of Plenty floods. Since 2011 more than $630,000 has been donated, with 100% going to support those affected.

As part of the partnership, NZ Post supports Red Cross's five Disaster Welfare and Support Trucks located around the country. This support means they can be deployed quickly in response to a disaster. These trucks can unpack to become a welfare support reception, providing shelter and food for up to 150 people. In the last year the trucks assisted over 1,300 people affected by disaster in NZ.

Donna Williams, General Manager Customer Experience and Marketing for NZI, principal partner of the Sustainable Business Network says, "Being a sustainable business is a lot more than having green initiatives. It’s about creating a business model that is resilient and endures the test of time. It means taking responsibility for the people it employs and the communities and environment it operates in. This year’s supreme winner does just that, so we’re thrilled they’re being recognised for their efforts."