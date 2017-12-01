Perfect partner for Hawke's Bay Summer Cycling Carnival

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 10:45

A passion for road cycling saw them put their hands up to help out - and now local business advisory and accountancy firm BDO has formalised a partnership with the Hawke’s Bay Summer Cycling Carnival.

Entering its third successful year, the Carnival combines the adrenaline and excitement of the Elite Road National Champs with relaxed family riding, with routes that take in the stunning landscapes of Hawke’s Bay (with mandatory stops for wine along the way!).

"We choose our partnerships carefully, and cycling has great appeal because it ticks a number of important boxes," says BDO managing partner David Pearson, who is based in Napier along with his team. "Our staff love to cycle for relaxation and to take time out from their busy lives, and our clients see the enormous health benefits cycling provides."

BDO already supports cycling skills programmes in primary schools, as well as a large number of other road cycling races and challenges around the country. Mr Pearson says he is looking forward to seeing BDO clients and colleagues in the saddle as part of the January 2018 Carnival. "The Carnival is that wonderful combination of fitness and fun - all delivered by a Council that shares our appetite for appealing, well-managed, high profile events."

Napier City Council has welcomed the generous support of BDO, who offer a full range of business review, growth, compliance and financial services to clients around the country. Mayor Bill Dalton says it is great to see locally based businesses enjoying the many events Council offers to its community and visitors to the region. "BDO believes in what we’re achieving with our event calendar and, in particular, sees great synergies with our emphasis on health and wellness. Napier City Council is thrilled to have them on board for our upcoming Carnival. We hope they see it as hugely complementary to their other social impact priorities and we look forward to a close ongoing relationship."

BDO picks up naming rights sponsorship of the Elite and U23 Road National Champs. Other Carnival sponsors include Cycling NZ and APL Window Solutions.

The Hawke’s Bay Summer Cycling Carnival takes place 5-10 January 2018. For a full programme of events go to www.summercyclingcarnival.co.nz