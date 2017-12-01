Auditor-General asked to look into Waikato DHB investment

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 11:51

The State Services Commissioner has formally requested that the Auditor-General conduct an inquiry into the Waikato District Health Board’s SmartHealth product and the procurement process from HealthTap.

It is the latest development in the Commissioner’s investigation, at the Minister of Health’s request, into allegations of wrongful expenditure of public money by former Waikato District Health Board Chief Executive Dr Nigel Murray.

"I have concerns over the SmartHealth investment by the Waikato District Health Board," Mr Hughes said.

"On the basis of the draft Audit New Zealand report I received as part of the investigation, and following discussion with the Ministry of Health, I have asked the Office of the Auditor-General to use its powers to undertake an investigation into the SmartHealth product and the procurement process from HealthTap.

"The Office of the Auditor-General has already been looking into the matter and is well placed to inquire further."

The Commission’s investigation is well underway. It is comprehensive and covers the circumstances relating to the alleged unauthorised or unjustified expenditure by Dr Murray in their totality, including all and any other related matters. This will include the findings of the recent Audit NZ investigation.

The investigation is being carried out for the Commissioner by John Ombler, QSO, a well-respected former senior public servant, under section 11 (4) of the State Sector Act 1988.

The Act grants extensive powers of inquiry to the State Services Commissioner or his delegate. This includes the legal power to require the production of any records, files or other information, require government employees to answer questions and enter government premises.