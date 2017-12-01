Hilux offers more choice and features to meet market demand

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 14:51

Toyota’s top selling model, the Hilux, has received some key line-up and specification changes that will bolster its favoured status with Kiwi buyers.

The addition of more automatic transmission variants, a common 3.5 tonne tow rating across all PreRunner and 4WD powertrains, and a differential lock added to the PreRunner range, are all in response to market feedback.

"Customers will tell you everything you need to know about satisfying their needs and we are delighted to be able to respond with these enhancements," said Spencer Morris, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Product.

"We’ve also spent considerable time working with the factory to ensure the ride quality delivers greater levels of comfort."

The five new automatic transmission variants added to the range include a 2WD PreRunner SR Extra Cab and four SR 4WD variants across different body configurations; Single Cab Chassis, Extra Cab Chassis, Extra Cab Ute and Double Cab Chassis.

Toyota has removed all its V6 petrol engine variants from the range and the 4WD Extra Cab Ute with manual transmission due to falling customer demand.

"Light truck customers are looking for more automatic transmission options while the demand for the petrol utes has fallen away," said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Sales.

"We are selling more Hilux than ever before in Toyota New Zealand’s history. Hilux is Toyota’s top selling model, a situation we could not have imagined five years ago when the Corolla led sales. The market swing to utes is unrelenting," said Mr Prangnell.

In other changes, the S and SR models will have black, rather than chrome exterior door handles. They also gain variable intermittent wipers.

In response to their tough truck working credentials, all the S and SR variants now come with easily cleanable PVC floor covering instead of carpet.

A reversing camera has been added to all Cab Chassis models, making this safety and convenience item now standard across the Hilux range.

The front fog lights on the SR5s have been upgraded to an LED type and air vents have been added to the centre console for rear seat passengers.

A key lock mechanism has been added to the tailgate of all Extra Cab Ute and SR5 variants to improve security. All 4WD SR Double Cab automatic models have had Downhill Assist Control added.

Standard equipment on all Hilux S variants includes cruise control, five-speed manual transmission, Day Time Running Lamps (DRL), Vehicle Stability Control, Hill start Assist Control, Trailer Sway Control, Emergency Stop Signal, seven airbags, air conditioning, reverse camera and eco/power drive modes.

The SR variants add a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, rear differential lock and black alloy side steps. While the 2WD variants gain PreRunner ride height.

Features on the SR5 include Intelligent-Manual Transmission (i-MT) for manual transmissions, 17" alloy wheels, smart key entry and start, satellite navigation, LED headlights, fog lights and Day Time Running Lamps, leather steering wheel and shift knob, climate control air conditioning, alarm and carpet floor covering.

Hilux pricing for the range at November 2017 is,

2WD S 2.8 DT Single Cab Chassis, 5 speed manual $36,390

2WD S 2.8 DT Extra Cab, 5 speed manual $37,990

2WD S 2.8 DT Double Cab, 5 speed manual $38,990

2WD SR 2.8 DT Extra Cab PreRunner, 6 speed automatic $44,890

2WD SR 2.8 DT Double Cab PreRunner, 6 speed manual $44,390

2WD SR 2.8 DT Double Cab PreRunner, 6 speed automatic $46,390

2WD SR5 2.8 DT Double Cab PreRunner, 6 speed manual $48,590

2WD SR5 2.8 DT Double Cab PreRunner, 6 speed automatic $50,590

4WD SR 2.8 DT Single Cab Chassis, 6 speed manual $49,390

4WD SR 2.8 DT Single Cab Chassis, 6 speed automatic $51,890

4WD SR 2.8 DT Extra Cab Chassis, 6 speed manual $51,390

4WD SR 2.8 DT Extra Cab Chassis, 6 speed automatic $53,890

4WD SR 2.8 DT Extra Cab, 6 speed automatic $55,890

4WD SR 2.8 DT Double Cab Chassis, 6 speed manual $52,390

4WD SR 2.8 DT Double Cab Chassis, 6 speed automatic $54,890

4WD SR 2.8 DT Double Cab, 6 speed manual $54,490

4WD SR 2.8 DT Double Cab, 6 speed automatic $57,290

4WD SR5 2.8 DT Double Cab, 6 speed manual $60,190

4WD SR5 2.8 DT Double Cab, 6 speed automatic $62,690