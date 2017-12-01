REINZ celebrates achievement with two new Life Members

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:25

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that it has elected two new life members, Richard Cashmore and Tim Mordaunt at its recent AGM.

Richard Cashmore, QSM, is Chairman of the Board of Realty Services Holdings Limited and his involvement in the real estate industry in the Bay of Plenty spans 40 years. Under Richard’s dynamic leadership, the organisation has grown to 17 offices covering the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki Regions and employing more than 220 salespeople plus administration and support staff.

Tim Mordaunt (ONZM) is founder and principal of Property Brokers. He has seen the company grow from one office in Palmerston North, to 39 offices around the country with a total staff of 490. He is a Registered Public Valuer, has been a chairman and board member of New Zealand Realtors Network, and has held various industry leading roles over the years.

Dame Rosanne Meo, Chairman at REINZ says: "To be elected a Life Member of the Real Estate Institute is a huge achievement which is bestowed on only a selected few individuals who have provided outstanding and meritorious service and it does reflect recognition from their peers of their outstanding contribution."

Richard says of his accolade: "Life Membership came completely out of left field for me, it was a totally unexpected surprise. I feel very humbled to have received one of the Institute’s most prestigious awards."

Commenting on the announcement, Tim says: "It was very humbling to receive the award. I think recognition by our peers is the most special accolade one can get. I have been very blessed in my life; I have great friends in the industry, a fantastic group of people in our company and we live in the best country in the world. It can't get better than this."

The first life member of REINZ was appointed in 1926, and the addition of Richard and Tim brings the total number of life members to 59.

The 2017 AGM also saw REINZ present two new awards for significant contribution to the industry awarded to Richard Janes, Director of REINZ and Pat Houlihan, Property Press.

"This is the first time we have made such Awards and it is to reflect the significant achievements made to the Institute and to real estate by these two dedicated individuals who have given so much personally to our success," concludes Dame Rosanne.