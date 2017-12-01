Shaw congratulates Sustainable Business Network Awards winners

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:32

Climate Change Minister James Shaw today congratulated the winners and finalists of last night’s NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards.

"It’s great to see so many examples of businesses taking a leadership role to be more sustainable in their business practices," Mr Shaw says.

"Congratulations to supreme award winner for the Greatest Contribution to a Sustainable New Zealand, NZ Post, which was recognised for using sustainability as a driver for change in its business.

"I was also pleased to present the award in the Transforming Food category to Common Unity Project Aotearoa.

"This project provides food and supports microbusinesses in a low income community, bringing together a school garden and forest farm, supplemented by backyard gardens, all producing food which is then cooked in the community kitchen. Any surplus is sold within the community or used in their catering business."

Common Unity Project Aotearoa also received a commendation for the supreme award.

The award winners and finalists were nominated across 10 categories ranging from the efficiency champion award to the restoring nature award. They include large businesses, small start-ups, central and local government.

"Doing business sustainably is going to be key to New Zealand’s future economic success. The Sustainable Business Network plays an important role in supporting businesses to do this," Mr Shaw says.

"Our new Government is also committed to working with business and other sectors to transition to more sustainable ways of doing business and a net zero emissions economy by 2050."