Sea-view lifestyle block development land goes up for sale

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 09:35

A substantial 64-hectare block of land with plans for the creation of up to 55 lifestyle block sections has been placed on the market for sale.

The headland block at 913 Hibiscus Coast Highway near Waiwera just north of Auckland is opposite the waterfront Waiwera Hill Scenic Reserve, and just over the hill from the Waiwera thermal pools.

The hillside block at 913 Hibiscus Coast Highway is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Real Estate, with tenders closing on December 13. Salesperson John Greenwood said the location had expansive views over the outer Hauraki Gulf and was currently being used as a livestock grazing block.

Mr Greenwood said initial engineering and site lay-out plans had been drawn up for the 913 Hibiscus Coast Highway block, which would see three entry points off the arterial route, and a network of new roads built to service potential properties within the enclave.

"The plans are indicative, and resource consent has not yet been applied for, so there is certainly ample scope to look at other section configurations and density options," he said.

"As an indication of end-use land values, an adjacent property was given Auckland Council approval earlier this year for the subdivision of one-hectare lifestyle blocks which had been selling for more than $1million.

"There rolling contour of the block means there is a landscape of building sites and vistas - ranging from vistas of the gulf and outlooks down to Hatfields Beach Gulley, through to views of the bush-clad inland hills."

Mr Greenwood said that with the opening of the Silverdale to Puhoi motorwy toll route in 2009, traffic volumes had eased considerably on the Hibiscus Coast Highway - making the road a lot quieter and ‘friendlier’ for those living off it.

"This new development site is some four kilometres north of Orewa, and when developed, will become the new lifestyle location for those wanting to move out of a suburb which has been sliced up into standard-sized sections into Auckland’s outer-suburbia," Mr Greenwood said.

"The lifestyle block zoning, in conjunction with the rural location and its sea views, will deliver a premium residential development opportunity as Auckland continues to grow ever-northward."