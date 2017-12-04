Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

GB NZ appoints National Operations Manager - Personal Injury

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 11:43

Gallagher Bassett New Zealand (GB) is pleased to announce that Andrea Nelson has been appointed National Operations Manager - Personal Injury.

The structural changes come as a result of the continuous growth in the New Zealand service offering. Along with the Personal Injury work and non-work AEP claims management the New Zealand service suite now includes health and wellness programs, insurance policy and claims administration, property, motor and marine claims assistance and cyber security.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.