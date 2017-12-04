GB NZ appoints National Operations Manager - Personal Injury

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 11:43

Gallagher Bassett New Zealand (GB) is pleased to announce that Andrea Nelson has been appointed National Operations Manager - Personal Injury.

The structural changes come as a result of the continuous growth in the New Zealand service offering. Along with the Personal Injury work and non-work AEP claims management the New Zealand service suite now includes health and wellness programs, insurance policy and claims administration, property, motor and marine claims assistance and cyber security.