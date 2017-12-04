Operators asked to help with Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail survey

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 11:59

Tourism operators and others involved in providing services to people riding the Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail (the Trail) this summer are being urged to encourage them to complete a short survey on their experience.

The survey which can be found at www.getsmartglobal.com/nzcycletrails aims to capture peoples’ feelings and insights on all aspects of the Trail experience covering everything from supporting services, information, accommodation, hospitality, transfers, etc. and the Trail ride itself.

Ruapehu Council Economic Development Manager Warren Furner said that the survey data was an invaluable resource that helps to inform trail management and service decisions for anyone with a stake in the Trails long term success.

"Survey data is collected on all of the Nga Haeranga, NZ Cycle Trail Great Rides which is compiled into a monthly report that provides relevant benchmarking information," he said.

"As the official trail manager for the Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail Ruapehu Council is keen to move to a stage where we can gain and share these results in terms of visitor origin, satisfaction and rider behavior so that trails and operators can offer the best experience possible."

"Great Rides aims to have a minimum of 100 completed surveys per year on each of the 22 Great Ride cycle trails throughout NZ."

"Currently Mountains to Sea isn’t getting to the minimum 100 completed surveys and we would like to see this target exceeded every year."

Mr. Furner said that Council was producing flyers and other material on the survey and its benefits that we will be making available to local operators and others providing services to visiting Trail riders.

"As it is so much in everyone’s interest to have good feedback information we expect that operators and others will be very happy to proactively encourage people to complete the survey."

"Ruapehu will also be working with our partner Whanganui District Council to capture riders at the other end."

"Any local operators or service providers who would like more information can their local Council office on 06 385 8364 or 07 895 8188."