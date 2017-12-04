$11.6m Christmas treat for local power users

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 14:42

More than 41,000 local homes, farms and businesses will share in a $11.6m Christmas treat on their power bill this festive season. This discount is paid as a credit on customer’s December or January power bill from their electricity retailer.

Counties Power provides a discount to power customers connected to their network as at 3 November 2017, based on power consumption over the year.

Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says that the consumer-owned company is committed to working for the benefit of local power users.

"We’re proud to offer an $11.6m discount to our customers this year. We’re dedicated to reinvesting and growing our network, one of the fastest growing in the country. Our team here work diligently on maintaining and developing our infrastructure to ensure network safety and reliability, while also working hard to maintain cost levels to ensure power users receive an annual discount. For the second year in a row we have been able to maintain the price of our lines charge component to keep our customer’s power bills as low as possible."

Customers can view the amount of discount they will receive online at countiespower.com/discount. By updating their details online customers can also go into a draw for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Counties Power is the electricity distribution provider for the network that runs from coast to coast between southern Papakura and Mercer, and west of the Waikato River from Mercer to Waikaretu. The company is 100 percent owned by the Counties Power Consumer Trust who holds the shares on behalf of electricity consumers.

To find out more about Counties Power or to report a fault, go to countiespower.com or call 0800 100 202.