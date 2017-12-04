UBCO hits the streets with all-electric 2018 2x2

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 16:13

UBCO is now street legal with the release of a road-registerable model of their award-winning UEV - the 2018 2x2, as well as their own custom line of accessories.

UBCO, the New Zealand technology company behind the world’s first 2-wheel drive utility electric vehicle (UEV), is breaking the barriers between on- and off-road travel with their newest road-registerable model - the 2018 UBCO 2x2.

Dual Use

Although the dual-use UBCO 2018 2x2 may appear visually similar to its predecessor, 130 of the 150 components are either new or renewed, making it a superior model in all regards.

A key benefit is that the new 2018 model can be registered for on-road use in New Zealand, Australia and the United States, meaning users will no longer be faced with a barrier between on- and off-road travel

To achieve this, UBCO have added all the road-worthy components, including brake lights, indicators, reflectors, a motor cut off switch, steering lock, speedometer, odometer and a combined high and low beam LED headlight.

Its classification as an LA moped with a top speed of 50kmph, means that no motorcycle license is required for the 2018 2x2 in New Zealand, making it accessible to the everyday person. While the 2018 2x2 is also classed as a LA moped in Australia, and a motor driven cycle or moped in the US, licensing requirements vary depending on local country and state laws.

As UBCO Product Manager, Stuart Munro explains, the 2018 2x2 facilitates a new dual-use environment for users. "I think one of the biggest benefits of the 2018 2x2 is it’s dual-use capability. There aren’t many 2-wheelers out there that are equally at home both on- and off-road, especially ones that are as easy to use and quiet as the UBCO.

"Whether it’s for commuting, farming, hunting, government bodies, tourism or conservation work, the dual-use 2018 2x2 is designed to allow the rider to go where they want, when they want.

"This ease of use and its LA/moped vehicle class means the 2018 2x2 is accessible and suitable to almost anyone, and opens the door to unconstrained adventure," he said.

Digital Control and User Experience

Users will also experience a heightened level of control with the new model, allowing them to personalise their riding experience.

The new UBCO Cerebro Engine Control Unit (ECU) allows users to directly communicate with the 2x2 and control lighting, motor controllers, display and rider controls. What’s more, UBCO has also rolled out their User App, which connects to the bike via Bluetooth, allowing users to update the bike, diagnose faults and choose between on- and off-road riding modes, a learner mode, or a hunting mode for a stealthier approach (The App is currently available for apple, with an Android model coming soon).

Regenerative braking has also been added to the 2018 model, and can be toggled on and off via the App. An easy to read LCD screen displays battery level, speed and a trip meter.

Battery capacity has also been boosted in the latest model by 20% with a 48Ah rated Lithium-ion Portage Power Supply, allowing riders to reach up to 120km on a single charge. The new innovative Flux Drive motors allow the 2018 2x2 to perform at a higher efficiency for longer, by introducing heat sinks to aid in heat dissipation, improved sealing, increased internal gear width and improved composite materials used for the planetary gears.

A smoother and more compliant ride has also been achieved, with the new UBCO All Terrain (AT) Suspension. With 40mm more travel than the previous model and an increase in strength and stiffness, the 2018 2x2 is designed with 2-wheel drive in mind.

Accessories

With the launch of their new model, comes the release of their UBCO accessories, which are borne from user feedback. Using the 17 accessory lugs located across the bike and standard M8 nuts and bolts, riders can now customise their rides with UBCO gear.

The new range includes a Pannier Backpack and Bag, Pannier Frames, Front and Rear Cargo Decks, and an Adapter Pack containing all the fittings one would need to attach anything from a hunting rifle to a surf board. A Towball Mount Bike Rack has also been introduced, allowing the rider to transport the 2x2 on the towbar of their car or RV.

UBCO CEO, Timothy Allan, explains "the 2x2 was built on the concept of a vehicle as a tool.

"With the launch of the accessories we can now really illustrate one of the core concepts behind the creation of the 2x2."