Farmlands Co-operative joins forces with FarmIQ

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 16:29

Farmlands Co-operative has invested in New Zealand-based agriculture software company FarmIQ, to bring market leading technology to its 66,000 shareholders nationwide.

FarmIQ Systems Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that develops and markets software for farming and agribusiness. The software makes it easier for users to understand what is happening across all aspects of their farm, including their Health and Safety requirements.

Farmlands Chief Executive Officer Peter Reidie says Farmlands has invested in FarmIQ to provide its 66,000 shareholders nationwide with a leading farm management solution.

"Farmlands is here to support and service our shareholders and we have invested in FarmIQ for them," Mr Reidie says. "We are confident this investment will help our shareholders and their businesses, particularly as emerging technology changes how we farm.

"Our goal is to be market leaders in agricultural knowledge and expertise. This partnership with FarmIQ is another step towards achieving that goal."

FarmIQ CEO Darryn Pegram welcomed Farmlands’ investment.

"This completes the capital raising and helps maintain a strong and diverse shareholding for FarmIQ," Mr Pegram says. "We are pleased that Farmlands supports FarmIQ as an open, neutral platform that will underpin the future of farming. The investment will enable us to continue developing the software tools that farmers want."

Farmlands joins Landcorp Farming Ltd, Silver Fern Farms Joint Ventures Ltd and Veterinary Enterprises Group Ltd as a shareholder in FarmIQ.

Mr Reidie says the partnership with FarmIQ will be officially launched to shareholders in February.