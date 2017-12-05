The Spire Hotel wins awards at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:00

Luxury Queenstown accommodation quarters, The Spire Hotel, has been named ‘New Zealand’s Best Luxury Romantic Hotel’ and ‘New Zealand’s Best Luxury Small Hotel’ at the 2017 World Luxury Hotel Awards held in Switzerland over the weekend.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards are the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry. Established in 2006, these awards offer international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Public vote selects all winners of the World Luxury Hotel Awards, reflecting real recognition for the hard work and dedication of hotel staff and hotel standards from peers and guests.

Owner Andrew Cox is humbled to receive both awards, commenting "it is testament to the highly personalised and intimate service our guests have come to know and love.

"Our staff know all guests by name, familiarise themselves with each itinerary and continually go above and beyond to ensure the hotel experience is nothing short of wonderful - whether that’s joining guests for a pre-dinner cocktail at No5 Church Lane or organising day trips and excursions. Queenstown is growing and innovating at such a rapid pace - we are honoured to be part of this exciting tourism journey."

Queenstown has earned its reputation as the ‘adventure capital of the world,’ and The Spire Hotel’s guests certainly get to experience it in style.

Nestled in the heart of Church Lane, The Spire offers premium accommodation with a focus on comfort and attention to detail. Each of its ten suites is crafted with spacious balconies, designer furniture, roaring gas fires, large comfortable beds and stunning finishes including deep spa bath ensuites (not to mention its famous turn down service, complete with selection of homemade fudge and chocolates).

The Spire Hotel is part of the Imperium Collection, a collective of accommodation and dining offers including Eichardt’s Private Hotel, Eichardt’s Bar, No5 Church Lane, The Grille and The Penthouse.

Earlier this month, Eichardt’s Private Hotel, was named Luxury Hotel and Restaurant of the Year at the international Luxury Travel Guide Awards, then crowned New Zealand’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel at the annual World Ski Awards - for the fifth year running.