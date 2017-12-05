Wintec CEO using public money to hide from media - NZ Taxpayers' Union

|
In response to reports that Wintec CEO, Mark Flowers, spent $175,000 hiring lawyers to protect him from media questioning, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union said:
"If the allegations against Mr Flowers were baseless, then why is he spending $175,000 of public money on lawyers, instead of being upfront with media?"
"There are obviously new questions that need to be answered in order to justify this level of spending. Taxpayers have a right to know why they are paying for Mr Flowers to hide from the media."
