Heritage Christchurch wins two international luxury awards

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 10:37

Heritage Christchurch has secured two awards in the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2017 which were announced over the weekend at a gala event in Zurich honouring the world’s top luxury properties.

The news came with a bonus for Heritage Christchurch, with not one, but two awards - the winner of the Luxury Heritage Hotel award, Australasia and Oceania region, and the Luxury Historical Hotel, country region.

"We are delighted to have this international recognition, doubly so, winning in two categories this year. We will be celebrating with our hard working team this wonderful achievement," says Gary Jarvis group operations manager of Heritage Hotel Management.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards are likened to the Oscars for luxury properties world-wide. Heritage Christchurch was the winner of luxury historical hotel award 2016 for the Australasia Oceania region after its very first nomination.

"This is a terrific endorsement for Heritage Christchurch. Guests frequently comment how much they love to stay in such a majestic historic building. We consider ourselves privileged custodians of this enduring heritage property," adds Gary Jarvis.

Heritage Christchurch is set in the 104-year-old former government building on Cathedral Square. The hotel offers elegant suites in one, two and three bedroom configurations for leisure visitor and business guests.

The Heritage Christchurch building has been recognised in the Canterbury Heritage Awards in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The building was designed by renowned architect Joseph Clarkson Maddison in an Italian Renaissance Palazzo style. It opened in 1913 and is considered of ‘monumental’ importance to the city by architecture experts.