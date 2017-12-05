Newly opened Moxon Centre 'leads way in residential aged care'

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 11:16

A new $14 million aged care and retirement living residence has been opened by The Selwyn Foundation at Selwyn St Andrew’s retirement village in Cambridge. The three-storey Moxon Centre offers fully serviced residential aged care suites within an innovative ‘household’ setting, as well as an extensive range of leisure amenities and eleven new independent living apartments.

The Selwyn Foundation Chief Executive, Garry Smith says: "We’re extremely proud to be opening this wonderful development at our Selwyn St Andrew’s village. The Moxon Centre will provide our residents with on-site residential care services for the first time ever, meaning they won’t need to move out of the village if their health or support needs change over time. It also offers exciting new social facilities for all our residents to enjoy and - new for Cambridge - retirement living in stylish, top floor apartments.

"As New Zealand society ages and the health sector comes under increasing strain to meet the care needs of growing numbers of older people, this outstanding new facility - offering two households, each with 12 care suites - also represents an additional service option for the wider Cambridge community and increases the range of care choices that are available to older people and their families in the area."

The care suites in the Moxon Centre have been developed according to the ‘household’ layout, which is a new concept in the provision of residential aged care in New Zealand and based on international best practice. By having two small communities or ‘households’ of twelve residents, the care suites will provide an environment where people who live there have a real sense of belonging and feel truly at home.

Each ‘household’ will function like a home, where residents will have their own room with ensuite, and share a spacious lounge with open-plan dining and kitchen area, leading to a large outdoor deck and seating.

Village Manager, Rachael Hall, says: "The layout is designed to support our new way of delivering care. Our unique ‘care partnership’ approach provides holistic care planning focussed on all aspects of a person’s wellbeing. The interior plan and the accessibility features promote people’s independence, and a new way of working for our staff reflects the importance we place on the whole person and their overall wellbeing, and will enable residents to continue to take charge of their own lives, be empowered and heard by all their care partners."

With the opening of the Moxon Centre, The Selwyn Foundation is the first provider in New Zealand to offer a new participatory style of hospital-level care - one that’s based totally around residents’ individual needs and what they want out of life.

"We’ve developed this following a review of the most innovative thinking in residential aged care provision and service delivery, and then created our own unique version. In the Selwyn model, our

residents direct us on what’s important for them, with our care team then formulating a personal and tailored care plan based on the person’s individual needs and what they want out of life. The care team has a guiding role and will support the resident to make the best decisions about their own wellbeing and lifestyle within the care home," Rachael says.

The care suites are located on the second floor of the Moxon Centre, which also comprises a social hub on the ground floor with a range of community leisure and social facilities including a café and dining area, outdoor BBQ, lounge, activity rooms, residents’ shop and hair salon. Eleven one, two and three-bedroom independent living apartments are located on the top floor.

The Moxon Centre development has created 25 new jobs for the local community and is part of a broader $50 million investment programme that The Selwyn Foundation is undertaking, with new residential care centres also being developed at Selwyn Village and Selwyn Oaks in Auckland.

The Centre is named in recognition of Archbishop Emeritus Sir David Moxon KNZM, former Anglican Bishop of Waikato and former Primate and Archbishop of the New Zealand Dioceses of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia.

Pictured at the opening of the Moxon Centre on 1 December 2017 are (from left to right) Garry Smith, Rachael Hall, Selwyn Board Chair Kay Hawk and Archbishop Emeritus Sir David Moxon KNZM.