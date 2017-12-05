Lexus RX drivers now have the power of three (rows)

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 13:45

Lexus is expanding the appeal of its RX mid-size luxury SUV with the world debut of a seven-seat version at last week's Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new RX 350L and RX 450hL will retain the bold styling of the five seat RX while providing three rows of seating with greater flexibility for passengers and luggage.

The rear has been redesigned to include an extended body length, 110mm, with a steeper tailgate window angle to ensure good headroom for the additional passengers.

"The Lexus RX L is the epitome of a luxury vehicle for extended families that require more than five seats in a prestige SUV," said Paul Carroll, Senior General Manager of Lexus New Zealand.

"The benefits of seven-seats for family life are substantial. For larger families taking one vehicle to sports events, recitals, and restaurants is a game-changer."

Both the V6 engine RX 350L and the petrol - electric hybrid RX 450hL will come in the top specification Limited model. The six current five-seat models in the RX range will continue.

The middle row of seats has slide, recline, fold and walk in functions for easy access to the two third row seats. The RX 450hL has a combined fuel consumption of 6 litres/ 100 km.

The RX L models are expected to arrive in New Zealand in the first quarter of 2018.