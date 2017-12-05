NZ tech start up Safe365 arrives in Canada

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 14:23

New Zealand based health and safety technology start up Safe365 has today announced its entry into the Canadian market on the back of a strong initial 12 months in New Zealand since launch. Canadian businesses of all sizes and industries will be able to access Safe365’s ground breaking web application that assesses, diagnoses and supports continuous improvement in health and safety capability from 5 December 2017. For Safe365, it means entry into the lucrative North American market and the capacity to scale product uptake rapidly.

Safe365’s Country Director - Canada, Michael Matthews said "as an experienced health and safety professional, having reviewed a large number of solutions in the market internationally, when I came across Safe365 I just wanted to get involved and make it available to Canadian businesses." Mr Matthews is a well-known figure in the Canadian health and safety sector having performed executive roles in the energy sector, Coca-Cola and founded the HSE Job Hunter group on LinkedIN with over 130,000 members. "It was great being down-under with the Safe365 team in New Zealand recently and seeing first hand the impact the product is having with their clients there. I’m really excited to be able to bring the product to Canada and support improvements in our health and safety performance as a country" says Matthews.

Safe365’s kiwi co-founders Nathan Hight and Mark Kidd are very pleased their solution will add value beyond New Zealand’s shores. "We have users in 8 countries now using the NZ edition of Safe365, however this is our first targeted offshore market with a product specifically aligned to meet the needs of the Canadian market" says Kidd. "This is a really significant step forward in the journey we are on with Safe365 to take a world class solution to the global market that saves lives and improves business" says Hight.

Safe365’s early stage success has been built on the back of its innovative diagnostic platform that allows businesses to purchase the product online, use it "out of the box" and within 60 minutes have clarity on the status of the businesses health and safety capability. The product then provides nearly 300 specific solutions to support continuous improvement through a simple, easy and intuitive interface. "These philosophies and features are very strong differentiators from other tech based health and safety solutions currently in market" says Hight.

Customers purchase a Safe365 subscription for the business ($999 annually or $99 monthly) which enables them to access the software through their web browser on any internet enabled device. With minimal barriers to entry, the product is proving extremely popular with businesses wanting to do the right thing when it comes to workforce health and safety.

Safe365’s customers range from small contracting businesses and farming operations through to some of New Zealand’s largest entities and government departments. The product enables businesses to share their health and safety capability at the click of a button reflecting the modern work environment where multiple entities are responsible for worker health and safety.

"Over 500 businesses in New Zealand have benefited from the power of Safe365 in our first year being live, so we are thrilled that we are able to extend this significantly through our partnership with Mr Matthews in Canada" says Kidd.