Medallia gives insurers real-time view of customer claim journeys

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:36

Customer experience management company Medallia has launched a Best Practice Package for Insurance Claims, meaning New Zealand insurers can improve the experience for policy holders with a complete and real-time view of each customer’s claim journey.

Medallia has distilled the learnings from working with top insurance companies into best practices which will enable insurance companies to jumpstart and refine their customer experience programs.

Insurance companies can revitalise the claims experience for their policyholders by using real-time feedback from customers to take action and increase customer loyalty and retention rates.

"In an increasingly competitive market, it's vital for the insurance sector to continue to innovate to improve the customer experience by anticipating customer needs and adapting the organisation to meet them," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia. "The insurance industry needs a solution that can provide a customer-centric approach to the claims process, and given our long tenure in this area, our solution is the key to driving loyalty up while keeping expenses down."

The Best Practice Package for Insurance Claims will enable insurers to provide a real-time view of customer’s claim journeys; identify customer experience trends and take action to increase efficiency of the claims process and strengthen the effectiveness of external partners such as repairers, roofers or mechanics, to pinpoint any areas that might impact a company’s reputation.

Best Practice Package for Insurance Claims allows companies to leverage the combined learnings of customer experience leaders from the insurance industry to create high-impact programs. With fixed-scope and fixed-price deployment, insurance companies can enjoy faster time-to-value from their software investment.