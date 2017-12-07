Used car transactions surging into holiday season

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 09:45

- Used car transactions (including changes of ownership and ex-overseas registrations) increased over 3.8% vs November last year. This the second month in a row that year on year growth has been over 3%, and it is now clear that there will be well over 1.1 million used car transactions in 2017.

- Demand for Japanese imports continues to grow: November had the highest number of sales this year, bringing the total to 150,000 for the year to date.

- Another large increase seen in the NZTA figures this month was sales to dealers: both from public and dealers. Turners has seen this trend also, in their CashNow product. CashNow allows Turners to purchase cars quickly from both wholesale and public customers, freeing up cash for Christmas or that new vehicle for the quintessential New Zealand camping holiday in the Summer.

