Results of public feedback on blue cod announced

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 09:54

In September 2017, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) engaged widely with tangata whenua, stakeholders and the public as part of the first phase of development for the National Blue Cod Strategy.

MPI inshore fisheries manager Steve Halley says fishers from around the country have let us know what is happening with blue cod in their area.

"It's great to see so many people have taken the time to provide feedback and help shape the development of the strategy," says Mr Halley.

"Overall, 335 people came along to the South Island information sessions, and we received over 1,100 responses to the first online survey.

"In general, feedback has indicated that blue cod fisheries in most areas are doing okay, however there are issues in some areas that need to be resolved.

"The concerns raised by people vary depending on the area but included localised overfishing, mortality of returned fish and illegal take.

MPI has started developing options to address the areas that are under pressure, and to protect the areas that are doing well. MPI will start the second phase of public engagement early next year, seeking feedback on these proposed options and on additional or alternative measures.

"It's important that people continue to get involved and give feedback to make sure we get this strategy right.

This work provides an opportunity to make sure these important fisheries thrive not just survive."

Find out more about the strategy, including a full report on the public feedback here: http://www.mpi.govt.nz/protection-and-response/sustainable-fisheries/national-blue-cod-strategy/