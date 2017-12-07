TIL Logistics Group officially joins the NZX

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 11:28

TIL Logistics Group Limited (NZX: TLL) officially started trading on the NZX this morning, after the successful completion of a reverse listing with Bethunes Investments Limited.

Members of TIL’s Board and management team were at the NZX for the official bell ringing to celebrate the company joining the NZX (photo attached - L-R: TIL Group Marketing Manager - Alan Terris, TLL Directors Greg Kern and Danny Chan, TIL Managing Director Jim Ramsay and NZX Chairman, James Miller).

About TIL

TIL is one of New Zealand’s largest private domestic freight and logistics platforms, with a nationwide network of branches, depots and warehouses. Its activities include transporting and warehousing freight throughout New Zealand and co-ordinating freight movements offshore through international alliances. It also has a specialist road tanker division which is the single largest operator in the New Zealand fuel delivery market.

TIL has a number of strong regional brands and businesses including Hooker Pacific, TNL, Roadstar, Pacific Fuel Haul, TIL Freight, McAuley’s, MOVE Logistics and NZL.

The company operates across four divisions - Freight, Tankers, Warehousing and International. There is growing demand for high quality, end to end freight and logistics supply chain solutions, and TIL has the reputation, expertise and capability to take advantage of this.

The company’s diverse sector exposure, national network, end to end supply chain and strong board and management team are all strengths of the company.

TLL’s growth ambitions will be realised through building on the existing business and through acquisition and industry consolidation.

The outlook for the freight industry is positive and is expected to drive stable revenue and earnings growth for the company. Along with strong forecast cash generation, this provides the ability to invest into business expansion and acquisition as well as reward shareholders with attractive returns.