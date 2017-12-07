Arrowtown building firm wins House of the Year comp

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 12:08

A Queenstown house has been recognised as one of the best in the country, signing off a successful year for the local building firm.

Up against stiff competition from 16 other builders across New Zealand, Arrowtown-based Bennie Builders was the only Southern Lakes company to pick up a national title at the 2017 Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The company’s multi-award-winning three-level duplex on Queenstown’s Hallenstein Street was named the top home in the Multi-Unit New Home category.

On the night, judges described the home as an outstanding example of fine workmanship, bringing the architect’s creative vision and the owners’ dream to life.

The iconic house peers over downtown Queenstown, towards Lake Wakatipu and the mountains beyond, like a pair of stylish cedar-clad binoculars.

Having also won a Gold and Local Category Award at the Southern Region Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition in July, husband-and-wife team James and Mia Bennie said they were "delighted" to take the house to the next level.

"A national award like this is not only a proud moment for Mia and I, but also for all the other ‘hammers and hands’ involved in the build," said James.

"It’s a real inspiration to all our staff and subcontractors to know we’ve produced a multi-award-winning project, giving our team real recognition for their skills and craftsmanship."

Described as a "tough competition" by Mia, the prestigious House of the Year celebrates building excellence in New Zealand.

"It’s fantastic to be able to demonstrate that we can match the highest level of industry excellence, but also be judged ‘the best’ in New Zealand in our category," she said.

"Being recognised by an industry leader like Master Builders shines light on our commitment to our eye for detail for any given project, no matter the size, site or budget."

From one award-winning property, they’ve got their sights on the next.

The seven-year-old company is now working on a large luxury renovation project for owner of Madam Woo and Rata Restaurants Fleur Caulton and her family in Queenstown.

With no time to bask in the afterglow of their win, they are also working on a Jacks Point home and a Threepwood home in Ladies Mile.