Auckland Chamber of Commerce supports youth business in new partnership

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:13

The Auckland Chamber of Commerce and Young Enterprise are excited to announce their new delivery partnership for The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) in the region. The YES business programme enables high school students to set up and run their own ventures. "As long serving supporters of Young Enterprise we’re delighted to be working with the limitless thinkers that are YES students. We’ve seen their achievements over the years and are incredibly thrilled to recognise and support these young entrepreneurs as the business leaders of the future" said Michael Barnett, Chief Executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

For the past six years Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development agency (ATEED) has connected with around 5000 students, mentoring them from the outset and sharing in their journey of coming up with an innovative idea and developing it further into a successful business.

"We have enjoyed our close working relationship with Young Enterprise, schools, students and sponsors delivering YES in Auckland. We now look forward to taking a more strategic role in helping to deliver the programme," ATEED chief executive Nick Hill says.

"Programmes like YES are crucial to encourage and support youth entrepreneurship. Young people are our future workforce and play a pivotal role in transforming and growing Auckland’s economy". Young Enterprise CEO Terry Shubkin, commented on the charity's new partnership: "the number of Auckland students participating in YES has been growing year on year. As New Zealand’s largest business organisation we know the Chamber will be able to offer endless value and support to the schools we work with. We’re really looking forward to seeing what further impact we can make on youth entrepreneurship in the region".