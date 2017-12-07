Air NZ makes schedule changes due to maintenance requirements

|
Air New Zealand advises that it will be retiming some international flights and making a limited number of cancellations over coming weeks as a result of two recent events involving the Rolls-Royce engines on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
Rolls-Royce has advised that some of the Trent 1000 engines in the airline’s Boeing 787-9 fleet require maintenance sooner than previously indicated.
Rolls-Royce does not have any replacement engines available while this maintenance work is undertaken which means some schedule changes are unavoidable.
In addition to these changes, Air New Zealand is focused on securing replacement aircraft capacity.
Customers affected by these changes will be proactively contacted with new travel information. In addition to this, the latest available information on any schedule changes will be published in the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website. Customers are encouraged to check this first before calling the airline’s contact centre.
Schedule changes currently planned between Thursday 7 December and Sunday 10 December are as follows (all dates given in local time):
Thursday 7 December:
Flight / Route / Status
NZ175 / Auckland - Perth / Cancelled
NZ178 / Perth - Auckland / Cancelled
NZ31 / Buenos Aires - Auckland / Delayed 8 hours, 55 minutes
NZ282 / Auckland - Singapore / Delayed 35 minutes
NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 5 hours, 40 minutes (now departing Friday AM)
Friday 8 December:
Flight / Route / Status
NZ97 / Auckland - Osaka / Cancelled
NZ98 / Osaka - Auckland / Cancelled
NZ175 / Auckland - Perth / Delayed 3 hours, 30 minutes
NZ162 / Perth - Christchurch / Delayed 7 hours, 35 minutes
NZ161 / Christchurch - Perth / Delayed 4 hours, 50 minutes
NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 7 hours, 30 minutes
NZ288 / Shanghai - Auckland / Delayed 1 hour, 45 minutes
NZ61 / Auckland - Rarotonga - Sydney / Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
Saturday 9 December:
Flight / Route / Status
NZ30 / Auckland - Buenos Aires / Delayed 5 hours, 35 minutes
NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 7 hours, 30 minutes
NZ288 / Shanghai - Auckland / Delayed 3 hours
NZ28 / Auckland - Houston / Cancelled
NZ29 / Houston - Auckland / Cancelled
Sunday 10 December:
Flight / Route / Status
NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 1 hour, 16 minutes
The above schedule changes will also be published to the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website shortly.
