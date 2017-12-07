Air NZ makes schedule changes due to maintenance requirements

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:56

Air New Zealand advises that it will be retiming some international flights and making a limited number of cancellations over coming weeks as a result of two recent events involving the Rolls-Royce engines on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Rolls-Royce has advised that some of the Trent 1000 engines in the airline’s Boeing 787-9 fleet require maintenance sooner than previously indicated.

Rolls-Royce does not have any replacement engines available while this maintenance work is undertaken which means some schedule changes are unavoidable.

In addition to these changes, Air New Zealand is focused on securing replacement aircraft capacity.

Customers affected by these changes will be proactively contacted with new travel information. In addition to this, the latest available information on any schedule changes will be published in the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website. Customers are encouraged to check this first before calling the airline’s contact centre.

Schedule changes currently planned between Thursday 7 December and Sunday 10 December are as follows (all dates given in local time):

Thursday 7 December:

Flight / Route / Status

NZ175 / Auckland - Perth / Cancelled

NZ178 / Perth - Auckland / Cancelled

NZ31 / Buenos Aires - Auckland / Delayed 8 hours, 55 minutes

NZ282 / Auckland - Singapore / Delayed 35 minutes

NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 5 hours, 40 minutes (now departing Friday AM)

Friday 8 December:

Flight / Route / Status

NZ97 / Auckland - Osaka / Cancelled

NZ98 / Osaka - Auckland / Cancelled

NZ175 / Auckland - Perth / Delayed 3 hours, 30 minutes

NZ162 / Perth - Christchurch / Delayed 7 hours, 35 minutes

NZ161 / Christchurch - Perth / Delayed 4 hours, 50 minutes

NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 7 hours, 30 minutes

NZ288 / Shanghai - Auckland / Delayed 1 hour, 45 minutes

NZ61 / Auckland - Rarotonga - Sydney / Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Saturday 9 December:

Flight / Route / Status

NZ30 / Auckland - Buenos Aires / Delayed 5 hours, 35 minutes

NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 7 hours, 30 minutes

NZ288 / Shanghai - Auckland / Delayed 3 hours

NZ28 / Auckland - Houston / Cancelled

NZ29 / Houston - Auckland / Cancelled

Sunday 10 December:

Flight / Route / Status

NZ289 / Auckland - Shanghai / Delayed 1 hour, 16 minutes

The above schedule changes will also be published to the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website shortly.