New chair for Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:24

The Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce has new leadership, with the election of Bridget Legnavsky as chair and Mike Toepfer as deputy at the board meeting yesterday.

Legnavsky is the General Manager of Cardrona Alpine Resort and has been on the Ignite board since 2013, including serving a year as deputy chair in 2017. Toepfer, a partner at Aspiring Law, has been on the Chamber board since 2011.

The leadership change follows the resignation of former chair Alistair King, who served on the board for 10 years, including five as chair.

Legnavsky, who also started, managed and sold local retail businesses 47Frocks and 47Lounge, says she’s honoured and excited to be Wanaka’s first-ever female chair of the local Chamber.

"I feel very privileged - especially to represent our town that is so diverse, innovative and growing like a mushroom," she says. "Being amongst the business community is a really cool place to be. It’s a really supportive environment and that makes me want to step up and do this job.

"Our recent work on the rebrand of the Chamber, as well as innovative projects like the CUBE, demonstrate examples of where we want to be as a Chamber. I hope to see more of Wanaka on a national and also a world stage as being a town that’s doing some great things."

King’s resignation left one vacant position on the board, which was filled at the Chamber AGM last Wednesday. Wanaka’s Kathy Dedo was elected to the board, with Toepfer and Kelly Good being re-elected. Their positions were up for rotation after two years’ service - a requirement within the Chamber constitution.

The current board members are: Bridget Legnavsky (chair), Mike Toepfer (deputy chair), Cyril Coombe, Celia Crosbie, Kathy Dedo, Pete Eastwood, Kelly Good, Ian Piercy, Calum MacLeod (ex-officio).