Auckland Airport welcomes increased flights on Singapore to Auckland route

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:25

Auckland Airport has welcomed the announcement by Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines that they will increase flights on the Singapore to Auckland route.

Currently, Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines are in a joint venture on the Singapore to Auckland route, together operating two daily services. From October 2018 the airlines will increase to three daily services operating a combination of A380, Boeing 777 and Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport’s general manager aeronautical commercial, says the announcement is exciting news for New Zealand and will add 165,000 seats to the route and inject $136.6 million annually into the New Zealand economy.

"With three flights spread across the day, travellers will have better choices of flights to and from Auckland including further options for seamless flight connections through Singapore Airlines’ hub in Singapore."

"Under the alliance, Singapore Airlines has access to New Zealand’s domestic, Australia and Pacific Islands network, and similarly Air New Zealand to over 50 destinations throughout Singapore Airlines’ South East Asia, Europe and South Africa network," says Mr Tasker.

The new daily service also adds over 10% of direct cargo capacity to and from Singapore. In the first 10 months of 2017, export of fruit and vegetables to Singapore increased by 25%, driven by growing demand for avocadoes, apples and strawberries.