Updated weights for Trade-Weighted Index

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 15:12

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Friday 8 December 2017.

The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s bilateral trade with New Zealand.

The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:

Currency / Symbol / Old weight / New weight

Australian dollar / AUD / 0.2073 / 0.2069

Chinese yuan / CNY / 0.1966 / 0.2039

United States dollar / USD / 0.1398 / 0.1401

Euro zone euro / EUR / 0.1135 / 0.1027

Japanese yen / JPY / 0.0635 / 0.0680

United Kingdom pound / GBP / 0.0456 / 0.0484

Singapore dollar / SGD / 0.0380 / 0.0352

South Korean won / KRW / 0.0378 / 0.0345

Thai baht / THB / 0.0295 / 0.0314

Malaysian ringgit / MYR / 0.0238 / 0.0235

Indian rupee / INR / 0.0217 / 0.0217

Taiwanese dollar / TWD / 0.0175 / 0.0174

Indonesian rupiah / IDR / 0.0160 / 0.0157

Canadian dollar / CAD / 0.0159 / 0.0150

Hong Kong dollar / HKD / 0.0135 / 0.0135

Vietnamese dong / VND / 0.0109 / 0.0127

Philippines peso / PHP / 0.0091 / 0.0094

Scaling factor / 76.6581 / 76.6525

Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.