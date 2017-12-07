Updated weights for Trade-Weighted Index

|
The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Friday 8 December 2017.
The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s bilateral trade with New Zealand.
The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:
Currency / Symbol / Old weight / New weight
Australian dollar / AUD / 0.2073 / 0.2069
Chinese yuan / CNY / 0.1966 / 0.2039
United States dollar / USD / 0.1398 / 0.1401
Euro zone euro / EUR / 0.1135 / 0.1027
Japanese yen / JPY / 0.0635 / 0.0680
United Kingdom pound / GBP / 0.0456 / 0.0484
Singapore dollar / SGD / 0.0380 / 0.0352
South Korean won / KRW / 0.0378 / 0.0345
Thai baht / THB / 0.0295 / 0.0314
Malaysian ringgit / MYR / 0.0238 / 0.0235
Indian rupee / INR / 0.0217 / 0.0217
Taiwanese dollar / TWD / 0.0175 / 0.0174
Indonesian rupiah / IDR / 0.0160 / 0.0157
Canadian dollar / CAD / 0.0159 / 0.0150
Hong Kong dollar / HKD / 0.0135 / 0.0135
Vietnamese dong / VND / 0.0109 / 0.0127
Philippines peso / PHP / 0.0091 / 0.0094
Scaling factor / 76.6581 / 76.6525
Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.
