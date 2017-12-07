Finalists announced for the 2018 NZ HR Awards

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 15:49

The 19th Annual NZ HR Awards presented by the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand (HRINZ) and in association with Principal Sponsor Human Synergistics, will be presented at SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre on Thursday 22nd February.

The Awards recognise excellence in Human Resources and also highlight the importance of the profession in workplaces to help improve working conditions and also influence innovative, sustainable business strategy.

With an eight percent increase in submissions to the awards on the previous year’s event the significance of the profession has seen organisations target new ideas and strategies to drive all areas of the human resources profession.

Organisations who will be wanting to take home as many awards as they can this year include: Westpac who are nominated for three awards (Award for Workforce Engagement Programme of the Year, Award for Diversity and Inclusion, Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management Software)

Lion who are nominated for two awards (Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics, Award for Outstanding Workplace)

Lifewise, APT, MMN who are nominated for two awards (HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises/Not-for-Profit, Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management Software)

Vodafone New Zealand who are nominated for two awards (Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation in association with On-Brand Partners, Award for Diversity and Inclusion)

Wellington City Council who is also nominated for two awards (Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation in association with On-Brand Partners, Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics).

HRINZ National President Julia Stones CFHRINZ says "the quality of this year’s submission has been extraordinary. Having spoken with other judges we’ve agreed that the quality of the submissions this year have been world class and in many cases been very difficult to select a winner as there could have easily been two and sometimes three winners."

Stones concludes by saying "the outcomes of these initiatives highlights the value that good Human Resource professionals bring to organisations on a micro and macro level."