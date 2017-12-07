Kapiti Coast District Council says yes to Easter Sunday trading

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 15:50

The Council today voted to allow Easter Sunday trading in the KÄpiti Coast District.

The decision follows the Strategy and Policy Committee’s recommendation at its 23 November meeting that the Council should allow Easter Sunday trading.

Mayor K Gurunathan says that the decision to adopt a policy that will allow businesses on the KÄpiti Coast to trade on Easter Sunday comes after much thoughtful deliberation.

"We saw some very strong views for and against opening businesses on Easter Sunday, and we acknowledge that not all businesses will want to open on Easter Sunday and not everyone will want to shop, but for those that do they now have the choice," said the Mayor.

The new policy is now in place and the Council encourages business operators to talk to their employees early about their plans for trading on Easter Sunday. Advice for employers and employees can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website:

www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/employment-skills/legislation-reviews/easter-sunday-shop-trading