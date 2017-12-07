Southern Cross Medical Care Society AGM welcomes CEO

|
[ login or create an account ]
Southern Cross Medical Care Society held its AGM yesterday, where it affirmed its commitment to quality and affordability for its members.
Chairman Greg Gent introduced the Society’s new Chief Executive, Nick Astwick, and spoke of the organisation’s strong financial performance and the vision the Board and CEO share for its future.
Mr Astwick, who started his tenure in February, spoke about moving the organisation’s strategic focus toward the business of health and wellbeing assurance.
He referenced the success of the Affiliated Provider programme, which turned 20 this year, in upholding the member-owned organisation’s goal to provide efficiency and affordability to members.
In addition, members voted to re-elect existing directors Catherine Drayton and Keith Taylor.
Ms Drayton, of Christchurch, is a professional, non-executive director who was first elected to the Society’s Board in 2013.
Mr Taylor, of Wellington, has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance and financial services industries as chief executive, chief financial officer and actuary. He was first elected to the Society’s Board in 2010.
Members also voted to increase the Directors’ total remuneration pool by 5% to $499,800.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.